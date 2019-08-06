Makin’ a splash: There’s a humpback whale in Boston Harbor

“A young humpback whale has been feeding at the mouth of Boston Harbor over the last three days,” the statement said. “The un-named 18-20 month old is the 2018 calf of an adult female named Whirlygig.”

That’s right: There’s a humpback whale in the harbor, and it’s enjoying the local cuisine, according to a statement released Monday by the New England Aquarium.

City officials work mightily to boost tourism in the summer, but they’d have a whale of a time getting a current Boston Harbor guest into a suite at the Four Seasons.

And even though it’s young, Whirlygig’s precocious child has struck out on its own.

“The 30-33 foot long youngster would have been weaned by its mother last autumn and has probably been on its own since early this year,” the statement said. “The good news is that this juvenile humpback, still of unknown gender, is feeding successfully at the mouth of Boston Harbor on schools of menhaden, also known locally as pogies. The news of concern is that it is doing so in the middle of the shipping channels into Boston’s busy port.”

While the aquarium may be concerned, the intrepid humpback’s got no qualms about snacking near a big barge.

“[T]his young, acrobatic whale can be seen feeding alongside one of the dredge barges that is deepening the shipping channel,” the statement said. “The whale has been spotted each of the last three days by the New England Aquarium Whale Watch vessels between the Boston Harbor Light and Graves Light to the north. It has mostly been seen feeding but also napping or what is called logging.”

Whales have hit the harbor before.

Last summer, the US Coast Guard sent out a warning to mariners to be cautious of whales that had been seen feeding and splashing around the harbor.

Boston Harbor Cruises breathlessly documented that whale visitation via Twitter.

“Have you heard the news? There’s a humpback whale in Boston Harbor!,” the company tweeted last summer.

In Monday’s statement, the aquarium said whales in the harbor were once a rarity. But since 2013, “it has become a near annual occurrence happening about once per year and always with young, inexperienced humpbacks. In August of last year, a different young humpback spent a day deep into the harbor swimming just off of South Boston.”

So what gives?

“[W]hale behavior is usually mostly influenced by food availability,” the statement said. “Over the last two summers, large schools of menhaden (pogies) have been in residence from the South Shore to N.H. Many videos have been posted of humpbacks feeding close to shore.”

Also, the statement said, the phenomenon is linked to conservation efforts dating back to the 1970s.

“Humpbacks will also now occasionally enter Boston Harbor, because the water quality has so dramatically improved since the 1990’s clean-up that large schools of migratory fish spend much of the mid to late summer here,” the statement said.

The aquarium said it’s not known how long the humpback will remain in Hub waters. But in the meantime, the organization reminds boaters to share the ocean.

“[T]he Aquarium asks recreational boaters to slow speeds and post a bow watch when at the mouth of the harbor,” the statement said. “Propeller injuries can disfigure and even kill large whales. If any whale is sighted, boaters should cut engines and enjoy the magnificent sight until the whale clears the area. Boaters should not pursue whales.”

If they’re so inclined to take a longer look at these majestic creatures, Bostonians just have to take a quick drive down Route 6.

“America’s only whale feeding sanctuary is at the tip of Cape Cod,” the statement said. “In a three hour trip from downtown Boston, anyone can see the largest animals to ever live on Earth. Few cities in the world have that luxury and wonder at their doorstep.”

Call us Ishmael.

Steve Annear of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.