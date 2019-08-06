Missing Massachusetts hiker found dead in Maine near Appalachian trial

Jeffrey Aylward, 63, of Plymouth, was found dead in his tent about 50 yards off the trail shortly after 10 a.m. Monday morning by Game Warden Kyle Hladik, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Aylward was about two-10ths of a mile west of Route 17 near the Height of Land, which is a popular destination on the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway.

The body of a Massachusetts man who was reported missing while hiking the Appalachian Trail was located in Maine Monday morning, authorities said.

The body of Jeffrey Aylward, 63, of Plymouth, was found in Maine Monday morning.

“Game wardens have no reason to suspect Aylward’s death is suspicious,” officials wrote in a Facebook post. “Aylward did have a history of recent health issues.”

Advertisement

Aylward, whose trail nickname was “Dusty Pilgrim,” had been hiking to Mount Katahdin when he died. He had started his journey July 1 at Pinkham Notch in New Hampshire, near the border of Maine, officials said.

Aylward’s family had been bringing him fresh supplies about every eight days, but had not heard from him since he sent a text message on July 23, officials said.

Officials said that game wardens had been hiking to lean-to and sign-in stations along the Appalachain Trail to distribute information about Aylward’s disappearance, and tips from hikers who reported seeing a lone tent off the trail led to the discovery of his body.

“The Maine Warden Service wants to thank the AT community and the many hikers in the region who assisted in helping locate Jeffrey Aylward,” officials wrote on Facebook.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.