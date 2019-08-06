Missouri man found with high-capacity firearm at South Bay Center
A Missouri man was arrested near South Bay Center in Dorchester for the possession of a high-capacity fire arm and methamphetamine on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Andrew Carter, 31, of West Plains, Mo., was arrested around shortly before 4 p.m. near 7 Allstate Road, Boston Police said in a statement Tuesday.
Police found a 9 millimeter Beretta loaded with a high-capacity magazine and two additional high-capacity magazines loaded with 17 rounds each, according to Boston police.
Officers also recovered a clear plastic bag containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine, police said.
Carter is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a high capacity firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of Class B drugs, according to Boston police.
The Boston Police Special Investigation Unit was assisted by the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force and U.S. Postal Inspectors.
He was expected to be arraigned at the Boston Municipal Court in South Bostoncq.
