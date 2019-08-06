Missouri man found with high-capacity firearm at South Bay Center

A Missouri man was arrested near South Bay Center in Dorchester for the possession of a high-capacity fire arm and methamphetamine on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Andrew Carter, 31, of West Plains, Mo., was arrested around shortly before 4 p.m. near 7 Allstate Road, Boston Police said in a statement Tuesday.

Police found a 9 millimeter Beretta loaded with a high-capacity magazine and two additional high-capacity magazines loaded with 17 rounds each, according to Boston police.