Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet briefly closed Tuesday due to a shark sighting

By Maria Lovato Globe Correspondent,August 6, 2019, 9 minutes ago

Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet was closed to swimming for an hour Tuesday due to a shark sighting, officials said.

A shark was detected by a buoy at 11:13 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The water reopened around 12:15 p.m., Wellfleet Beach Administrator Suzanne Thomas said.

This is the 10th shark sighting in the past two days, according to the Sharktivity app. Two beaches in Truro closed yesterday due to a shark sighting.

