Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet briefly closed Tuesday due to a shark sighting
Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet was closed to swimming for an hour Tuesday due to a shark sighting, officials said.
A shark was detected by a buoy at 11:13 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.
The water reopened around 12:15 p.m., Wellfleet Beach Administrator Suzanne Thomas said.
This is the 10th shark sighting in the past two days, according to the Sharktivity app. Two beaches in Truro closed yesterday due to a shark sighting.
