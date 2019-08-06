Off-duty state trooper charged with drunk driving in Chicopee crash that left man seriously hurt

“Per policy, MSP does not release the names of any defendants who are summonsed to court (as opposed to physically taken into custody) until the defendant is formally charged in court,” the release said.

The information was contained in a State Police statement, which said the trooper, identified only as a 35-year-old man, will be summonsed to Chicopee District Court on Sept. 5 for arraignment on charges of operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of liquor, and failure to take care in stopping.

An off-duty state trooper was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when his pickup truck crashed into a Ford Expedition in Chicopee last month, leaving a passenger in the Expedition with serious injuries, according to authorities.

Advertisement

According to State Police, the crash occurred around 2:48 a.m. on July 21, on Interstate 291 east at Interchange 6 in Chicopee. The trooper was driving a Ford F150 pickup, and the other vehicle was a 2007 Ford Expedition.

“The driver of the Expedition, a 33-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries in the crash,” the statement said. “Her passenger, a 34-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and was also transported to Baystate Medical Center. Another off-duty Department member who was a passenger in the pickup truck, a 36-year-old male, was also transported to Baystate Medical Center with injuries.”

The off-duty trooper who had been driving the F150 went to Baystate Medical Center as well.

“He was initially placed on restricted duty, and has not yet returned to work,” the statement said. “An Internal Affairs case was opened at that time. In light of the pending criminal charges that resulted from the MSP investigation, the Department will hold another hearing for that member and expects to further amend his duty status. That amended status will remain in effect for the duration of the judicial proceedings, following which his status will be re-evaluated based on the results of those proceedings and the separate Internal Affairs investigation.”

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.