Cambridge police take suspect into custody after Harvard issues shelter in place order

An alert issued by Harvard University said, “Please avoid the area of JFK and Eliot streets due to police search for potentially armed assailant. Shelter in place if in area. More information to follow.”

A suspect wanted following a recent homicide in Philadelphia, 31-year-old Sohan Panjrolia, is believed to be in the Cambridge area.

A spokesman for the Cambridge police didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Local authorities in and around Cambridge are conducting a search in #HarvardSquare after the following wanted individual was believed to have been seen in the area. https://t.co/cKd7vodsDG pic.twitter.com/6vAw26eJDv — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) August 6, 2019

Cambridge police posted the following statement:

“A suspect wanted following a recent homicide in Philadelphia, 31-year-old Sohan Panjrolia, is believed to be in the Cambridge area. He previously attended Harvard University and an initial investigation indicates he may be in the Harvard Square area. Residents who have any information on the whereabouts of Panjrolia are encouraged to contact 617-349-3300 or 911 in an emergency. Panjrolia is considered dangerous and residents are advised to use extreme caution if they come across this individual. Local authorities in and around the Cambridge area have been notified and are currently conducting a search in the area of JFK Street and Elliot Street. Please stay clear of the area.”

The suspect has since been taken into custody, police tweeted.