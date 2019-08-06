Quincy man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to females at Nantasket Beach

A Quincy man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly exposing himself to two women at Nantasket Beach , the Hull Police Department said in a statement.

Michael Fitzgerald, 28, allegedly exposed himself in the area of Alden Street and Beach Avenue around 4 p.m on Monday, the Hull Police Department said.

Officials released a photo of the suspect taken by a witness on the beach, and they were able to identify the suspect as Fitzgerald with the public’s assistance, officials said.

