Quincy man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to females at Nantasket Beach
A Quincy man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly exposing himself to two women at Nantasket Beach , the Hull Police Department said in a statement.
Michael Fitzgerald, 28, allegedly exposed himself in the area of Alden Street and Beach Avenue around 4 p.m on Monday, the Hull Police Department said.
Officials released a photo of the suspect taken by a witness on the beach, and they were able to identify the suspect as Fitzgerald with the public’s assistance, officials said.
Fitzgerald was arrested at his Quincy address around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and was charged with felony open and gross lewdness.
He was released on $2,040 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court on Wednesday, , officials said.
