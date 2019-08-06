Revere man charged with assaulting Transit Police officer at Haymarket MBTA station

A man exhibiting bizarre behavior at the Haymarket MBTA station who said he smoked “a lot of K2” was arrested Monday night after he allegedly elbowed a Transit Police officer in the face, according to police.

Julien Exantus, 22, of Revere, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

The incident began around 11:30 p.m., when Transit Police officers were called to handle a report of a naked man running around in the busway at Haymarket station. Witnesses directed officers to Exantus, who was clothed and “behaving strangely,” according to a blog post on tpdnews411.com.