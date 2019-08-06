Revere man charged with assaulting Transit Police officer at Haymarket MBTA station
A man exhibiting bizarre behavior at the Haymarket MBTA station who said he smoked “a lot of K2” was arrested Monday night after he allegedly elbowed a Transit Police officer in the face, according to police.
Julien Exantus, 22, of Revere, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.
The incident began around 11:30 p.m., when Transit Police officers were called to handle a report of a naked man running around in the busway at Haymarket station. Witnesses directed officers to Exantus, who was clothed and “behaving strangely,” according to a blog post on tpdnews411.com.
Police said Exantus made numerous odd statements and yelled “give your life to me” to the officers. He also said he smoked “a lot of K2,” the blog post said.
Police said an officer tried to subdue Exantus as he allegedly began to swing a skateboard towards a bystander, and during the struggle, Exantus elbowed the officer above his left eye. The officer was taken to the hospital and the wound required stitches, the blog post said.
