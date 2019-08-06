Seeking RMV info, Mass. lawmakers frustrated with response to request for documents

In a statement, Jacquelyn Goddard, a Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokeswoman, said that department “has turned over hundreds of documents to the committee during the last several weeks and the Department is gathering additional documents to comply with the committee’s request while working to correct deficiencies at the Registry of Motor Vehicles.”

“We are writing to express the Committee’s serious, overall frustration and deep concern with the . . . level of cooperation in the document production process thus far,” said state Representative William M. Straus and state Senator Joseph A. Boncore, who are co-chairmen for the Joint Committee on Transportation, in the letter to state transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack.

Amid a probe into the internal workings of the state’s Registry of Motor Vehicles, Massachusetts lawmakers are frustrated with the response to their request for documents that detail oversight of the embattled agency, according to a Tuesday letter.

The legislative committee had requested documents last month, after the Registry’s policies and procedures came under fire following the deaths of seven people in a crash in late June in New Hampshire, allegedly caused by a truck driver from West Springfield who should have been stripped of his Massachusetts commercial driver’s license.

Registrar Erin Deveney resigned shortly afterward. Registry officials have since said they knowingly stopped processing alerts from other states last year, and didn’t act for more than a year despite multiple warning flags.

In Tuesday’s letter, Straus and Boncore said their committee had received no additional documents or electronic files since July 29 and suggested that the responses they have so far received are incomplete.

“No explanation for this inaction in completing the response has been provided,” they said in the letter. “The Committee’s intention to conduct a thorough and complete oversight of the RMV has been made clear several times over the last few weeks; the failure to complete our pending requests with additional production from MassDOT lacks justification.”

Specifically, Straus and Boncore referenced an e-mail written by Donna Brennan, an employee of Merit Rating Board, which is the agency sub-division tasked with processing paper alerts from other states. The e-mail was sent on May 31, 2016 and reportedly raised concerns about unfilled positions. The Boston Herald reported the existence of the e-mail in late July, something the pair of lawmakers noted in their letter.

“The fact that this email in particular was not disclosed by you to the Committee, candidly, affects our confidence that responsive materials are being provided to the General Court in full, without exception or qualification,” the lawmakers said in their letter.

The office of New Hampshire’s governor, Chris Sununu, lashed out Friday at current and former officials at the Massachusetts RMV, laying blame for the horrifying fatal crash in his state on their bureaucratic failures.

Earlier that week, Massachusetts lawmakers learned that the Registry officials were told three months before the fatal crash involving a truck driver with a long history of infractions that nearly 13,000 alerts from other states about law-breaking drivers were languishing in an obscure unit within the agency.

During testimony to the joint committee, Pollack, the transportation secretary, told lawmakers that her department’s cooperation with the committee “has included and will continue to include providing documents the Committee has requested, with redactions as necessary in order to protect confidential and/or privileged information.”

“I apologize that we could not get you all of the documents requested in advance of this hearing and want to assure you that we will continue to produce additional responsive documents,” she said.

Matt Stout and Vernal Coleman of Globe staff contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.