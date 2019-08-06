Teenage boy pulled from water Tuesday afternoon at Marshfield beach

A 12-year-old boy was pulled from the water at Green Harbor Beach in Marshfield Tuesday afternoon, first responders said.

At around 1:30 p.m., the boy was pulled out by bystanders near 14 Bay Ave., Marshfield Police Officer Kevin Feyler said.

The 12-year-old was not conscious at the scene and was taken to South Shore Hospital, Marshfield Deputy Fire Chief Louis Cipullo said.