Teenage boy pulled from water Tuesday afternoon at Marshfield beach
A 12-year-old boy was pulled from the water at Green Harbor Beach in Marshfield Tuesday afternoon, first responders said.
At around 1:30 p.m., the boy was pulled out by bystanders near 14 Bay Ave., Marshfield Police Officer Kevin Feyler said.
The 12-year-old was not conscious at the scene and was taken to South Shore Hospital, Marshfield Deputy Fire Chief Louis Cipullo said.
The boy is alive at the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, Feyler said. No further information was immediately available.
