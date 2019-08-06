Four people shot in span of nine hours overnight in Boston

Four people were shot in the span of nine hours overnight, according to Boston police.

The first incident was reported at 8:04 p.m. Monday, when a man was shot at Humboldt Avenue and Waumbeck Street in Roxbury, according to Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston Police Department. There was ballistic damage to a vehicle and the man was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. No arrests have been made, she said.

Another shooting was reported at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday on Wildwood Street in Mattapan, and the male victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. There have been no arrests, she said.