Abandoned dog rescued from ‘squalid’ Merrimack, N.H., home; owner arrested

“The officers looked through the kitchen windows. The squalid conditions were some of the worst conditions they’ve seen. It clearly hadn’t been let outside since about late last year. They could see a water dish and food dish on the floor, both empty. There was mildew on the bottom of the water dish,” Roy said.

Alexa Cho, 20, of Merrimack, was apprehended after police searched her home at 17 Sycamore Lane July 24 because they received a tip from a person who had not seen Cho or her German Shepherd, nicknamed “Turbo,” since fall 2018 and was concerned the dog was alone, said Merrimack Police Chief Denise Roy.

Merrimack, N.H. police arrested a 20-year-old woman Monday on animal cruelty charges after she allegedly abandoned a dog in her home for months in what the police chief called one of the worst cases of abuse her officers had seen.

Advertisement

Cho was not arrested until Monday because police had to confirm she owned the home and the “extremely malnourished” dog, police said. Cho was living at another residence in Merrimack.

Cho will be arraigned in the Ninth Circuit Court of New Hampshire Aug. 22 on charges of animal cruelty, not licensing her dog, and failure to obtain vaccinations for her dog, police said.

The officers let the dog out of the home because the door was unlocked, police said.

Turbo, 3, was surrendered to the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire two days later, said Maureen Prendergast, the director of outreach and investigations. Cho will not get custody back.

“It was chasing its tail to the point where it may have broken vertebrae in its tail because it was biting it so hard. When it comes to psychological issues with dogs, they can’t break those things. It becomes obssessive,” Roy said.

The Animal Rescue League is physically rehabilitating the dog, but it will not be adopted “any time soon” because of its psychological trauma, Prendergast said.

Advertisement

“He suffered both emotional and mental neglect being isolated for so long. We see similar stress behaviors in zoo animals,” Prendergast said.

Merrimack, N.H., police said the photos of Turbo are “too shocking” to be released to the public.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.