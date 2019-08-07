Advocates for homeless rap disposal of wheelchairs in police sweep of troubled district

Although there had been arrests last week, the police arrested no one Tuesday, but they reportedly instructed homeless people to leave.

The sweep, which the witnesses said involved about a dozen police cars and Department of Public Works trucks, was part of an effort to “clean up” an area frequented by homeless people that started after an assault on a Suffolk County deputy sheriff Thursday.

Police conducting a sweep Tuesday in the South End oversaw the destruction of several wheelchairs belonging to homeless people, according to witnesses — resulting in a flurry of condemnation on Twitter, including strong words from a city councilor.

Advocates for the homeless, tipped off to the police action, turned out to witness it. Among them was Dr. Dinah Applewhite, an addiction medicine fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital, who snapped a photo of two or three wheelchairs being crushed in a garbage truck on Albany Street and posted it on Twitter.

The photo was shared on Twitter and the police conduct widely criticized. City Councilor-at-Large Michelle Wu retweeted it with a comment: “This image represents a cruelty that government should try to stop, not carry out.”

At a contentious community meeting in the South End Wednesday evening, Marty Martinez, Boston’s chief of health and human services, said the disposal of wheelchairs should not have happened. “That is not protocol and that is not supposed to be happening, and we’re going to work with the Police Department to make sure that doesn’t happen,” he said.

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston Police Department spokesman, said the officers went to the neighborhood based on crime data “to protect the general public safety in the area.” The wheelchairs, he said, were thrown away because they were damaged and soiled with “bodily fluids.”

But Jared Rennick, a 38-year-old homeless man, told the Globe Tuesday night that he needed a wheelchair that was destroyed, along with the backpack that held all of his possessions. He was using a cane and wore a back brace and a walking boot.

“I’m doing nothing wrong to anyone out here,” he said.

Applewhite said the city was criminalizing the homeless by tossing their belongings in the trash.

“What else are you saying other than ‘Your mere existence is illegal,’ ” she said. “That’s definitely the message.”

Applewhite and another witness, Cassie Hurd, said Rennick was giving someone a haircut under the street light when the police convoy pulled up to the corner of Albany Street and Massachusetts Avenue. They said his girlfriend or wife, sobbing, begged city workers not to take the wheelchair.

“She was very hysterical and she was saying, ‘Why would you take the wheelchair?’ ” Applewhite said.

Hurd and Applewhite are members of SIFMA-Now, a group that advocates for a safe place for addicted people to inject drugs.

Todd Kaplan, a lawyer with Greater Boston Legal Services, followed the police cars on his bicycle. He said he saw a wheelchair in a garbage truck at Harrison Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard and spoke with an elderly man who said it belonged to him.

Boyle, the police spokesman, said that anyone who needs a wheelchair should approach an officer and will get help acquiring one.

Wu, who was not available for an interview, added in other tweets:

“The urgent need for clean & safe streets can’t come at the expense of destabilizing treatment for those who need it & destroying property of those who have no home to store things, while just moving people on to somewhere else. . . . Our public resources should match the scale of the crisis, not set up a conflict between public safety, public health & community.”

City Councilor Frank Baker, who represents the South End, said he hadn’t heard about Tuesday night’s sweep but praised previous law enforcement actions. “It’s out of control down there,” he said.

“We try and be thoughtful of the people who are there, because most probably don’t want to be there, but mixed within the people there’s some bad actors,” he said.

For several weeks, South End residents have been complaining about homeless people using and dealing drugs and defecating on stoops and sidewalks.

After the deputy, who works as a correctional officer, was struck with a metal pipe during an altercation on Atkinson Street, police responded by arresting 16 people on Thursday and Friday nights around the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Southampton Street, an area that includes homeless shelters, addiction recovery services, Boston Medical Center, and the Suffolk County House of Correction.

Milton Valencia of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com.