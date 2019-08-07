After aides’ trial ends in guilty verdict, what’s next for Marty Walsh?

Allegations that aides Kenneth Brissette and Timothy Sullivan pressured the concert promoter into hiring union labor, under the fear of losing out on lucrative permits vital to the event, date back to 2014, the onset of Walsh’s administration. He had sidestepped questions about the case in handily winning reelection two years ago.

The federal convictions of two top City Hall aides for extorting a concert promoter into hiring union workers could trail Mayor Martin J. Walsh as he embarks on future negotiations with labor unions and other advocacy groups, as well as in his own political career, according to legal and political analysts who followed the case.

But the swift verdict cast a chill across City Hall Wednesday, an inescapable scarlet letter for a mayor who takes pride in his union background and has hoped his current perch could carry him into higher office.

“A verdict like this is never good; it’s never good when people in your administration are convicted,” said Scott Ferson, a Democratic political consultant.

While the verdict is politically damaging, Ferson said, the mayor could still play the case in his favor by arguing he is a staunch union supporter who stood by his aides in what many people believe is a questionable case that has merits for appeal.

“He’s standing by these two guys from the very beginning, and I think people do appreciate that, and I think that speaks a lot to his character,” Ferson said. “Other people, from the very first indictment, would have ran away, and I don’t think he did that.”

What is clear is that the nature of the case hits at the nexus of Walsh’s political career. Walsh, 52, a state representative for more than a decade from Dorchester, was raised through the trades unions and headed the Boston Building Trades before he was elected mayor in 2013.

He won with abundant union support, and organized labor groups from across the country spent more than $3 million on his election — an unprecedented amount in Boston. After his win, Walsh vowed that his union background would not interfere with his interests as mayor, arguing it would boost efforts to bring all sides to the negotiating table.

But only months after he was inaugurated in January 2014, the two worlds collided. In May of that year, Walsh appeared on the set for filming of the popular reality show “Top Chef” during a stop in Boston — part of his efforts to market the city. It was a decision he later regretted after learning that Teamsters members had planned to picket the non-unionized production of the show.

Walsh was so concerned with the appearance of supporting a non-union production that he sought ways to retract his appearance on the show. A city review of officials’ involvement with the Teamsters’ protest of the show yielded no criminal wrongdoing, but showed that city officials engaged in a concerted effort to save the mayor’s reputation.

Federal prosecutors argued, though, that the mayor’s interest in supporting unions resurfaced months later, as organizers for the Boston Calling music festival began preparations for that show’s September production on City Hall Plaza.

Brissette, 54, and Sullivan, 39, were convicted Wednesday on charges that they forced the Crash Line Productions organizers to hire union stagehands for Boston Calling — even though they had put on the show with non-union stage hands before — under the threat the festival could lose lucrative permits. Prosecutors said that Brissette and Sullivan were acting out in Walsh’s own political interests, a charge the mayor has denied.

Testimony in the two-week trial showed the disorganized, inner workings of a fledgling mayoral administration, with aides scrambling over ways to support the show — all while worried about the possibility of a union picket on the front steps of City Hall.

Attorneys for Brissette and Sullivan sought to show during the trial that the defendants never threatened the Boston Calling producers, even if they encouraged them to hire union workers to avoid protests. They accused prosecutors of criminalizing the give-and-take of City Hall politics and vowed to appeal Wednesday’s conviction.

At trial, two top Walsh allies — Joyce Linehan, Walsh’s chief of policy; and former operations head Joe Rull — both testified with immunity agreements, meaning they were promised, in exchange for their cooperation, that they would not be prosecuted for anything they said on the stand.

Several City Hall observers also questioned whether the case had overstepped. They say the verdict arguably would make taboo any government official’s effort to advocate for a constituent or an advocacy group, whether it be organized labor or a human rights group.

Michael McCormack, a former city councilor and political consultant, said the nuts and bolts of the case are no different than the tug-and-give of everyday City Hall business dealings, such as when developers propose community benefits to help grease approval for a building project.

“It’s just part of the game of politics, and in big cities and states it’s played every day. Boston is no different. Doesn’t make it a crime,” he said.

Several political observers questioned how far the mayor will now be willing to go in advocating for unions, such as when he intervened at the nurses’ strike at Tufts Medical Center in 2017 and encouraged both sides to return to the negotiating table.

“This verdict will have a chilling effect on advocates and public servants who seek to protect and improve the lives of those in our city while receiving no personal benefit whatsoever,” said City Councilor Lydia Edwards, a strong union advocate who called the case a “damaging precedent” in a statement.

Then there’s the matter of Walsh’s political ambitions. After a resounding victory for a second term in 2017, he has not ruled out a run for governor.

A Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll, with the federal trial looming, showed that Walsh had maintained widespread support, with 57 percent of likely Democratic primary voters surveyed saying they had a favorable impression of him. When matched against Attorney General Maura Healey, another Democrat named as a possible candidate for governor in 2022, the hypothetical primary was statistically tied, with Walsh at 36 percent and Healey at 34 percent.

Peter Ubertaccio, a political science professor at Stonehill College who has followed the case, said that Walsh’s union ties “run deep,” and he predicted the verdict will do little to deter his overall advocacy for labor. But he questioned the impact the case could have on Walsh’s political ambitions: The mayor has preserved his blue-collar, union-member political base in the city, but the political landscape in the city is shifting.

Any race for statewide office would likely encounter a number of candidates who would raise the issue. “It will be used by his opponents to taint him as tolerant of political corruption, and in a crowded statewide primary, that could hurt,” he said.

He added, though, that, “Walsh is a union guy, unions are very supportive of him, they’re not going to turn away from him.

“I just don’t think this will cause Marty Walsh to turn away from the union cause,” he said.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.