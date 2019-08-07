Algae closes Crystal Lake in Newton for swimming
There will be no swimming allowed at Crystal Lake in Newton for at least a week due to heightened levels of algae were found in the water, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement Wednesday.
“No one - humans or pets - should have contact with the water,” the mayor wrote in a community update e-mailed to residents.
The city’s Commissioner of Health and Human Services determined that all of Crystal Lake must be closed because of potential health risks from blue-green algae exposure, and water tests are being conducted to determine when the lake can reopen for swimming, Fuller said in the statement.
Advertisement
Blue-green algae can produce toxins that make pets and people sick if they swallow the water, have direct skin contact, or inhale water droplets, officials said.
Residents are advised to seek medical attention for themselves or pets if they experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or fever after swimming in Crystal Lake, officials said.
The Crystal Lake Park and Bath House will be open during regular hours for visitors to enjoy , officials said.
More information will be come available next week at newtonma.gov, or call the Newton Health and Human Services Department at 617-796-1420, officials said.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.