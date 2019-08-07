Algae closes Crystal Lake in Newton for swimming

There will be no swimming allowed at Crystal Lake in Newton for at least a week due to heightened levels of algae were found in the water, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement Wednesday.

“No one - humans or pets - should have contact with the water,” the mayor wrote in a community update e-mailed to residents.

The city’s Commissioner of Health and Human Services determined that all of Crystal Lake must be closed because of potential health risks from blue-green algae exposure, and water tests are being conducted to determine when the lake can reopen for swimming, Fuller said in the statement.