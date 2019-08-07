Boy, 16, arrested with loaded gun in Dorchester, riding in car with 5 and 6 year-olds

“Following a radio call for shots fired in the area of 20 Glenarm Street, officers were on directed patrol in the area of Norfolk Street when they observed a motor vehicle fail to use a signal while turning onto Woodrow Avenue,” the statement said. “Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 15 Jacob Street. While speaking with the operator, officers were informed that he did not have an active license to operate a motor vehicle in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The operator was removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest.”

The Mattapan incident occurred around 8:34 p.m. on Glenarm Street, Boston police said in a statement.

Three separate shooting incidents in Dorchester and Mattapan on Tuesday led to the recovery of multiple guns and the arrests of two suspects, including a 16-year-old boy who allegedly carried a gun while he rode in a car with a 5-year-old and 6-year-old, police said.

There were also two children aged 5 and 6 in the car, as well as the 16-year-old Charlestown resident riding in the back who admitted that he had a gun, according to the statement.

“The rear passenger was removed from the vehicle and officers recovered a Taurus Millennium 9mm firearm loaded with twelve rounds of live ammunition,” the statement said. “The rear passenger was placed under arrest. Each of the remaining occupants were removed from the vehicle, including a five-year-old and a six-year-old. Officers identified the passengers who were then released from the scene.”

Police arrested the driver, William Walker, 28, of Dorchester, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, subsequent offense, the statement said. He was also cited for failing to secure a child in a car seat.

“Additionally, Walker was discovered to have three active warrants: default warrant for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License Subsequent Offense, straight warrant for Unarmed Robbery and Assault and Battery on a Family/Household Member, and a default warrant for Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License,” the statement said.

The Charlestown teen, who wasn’t named due to his age, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.



Both suspects were slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Dorchester Municipal Court, according to authorities. It wasn’t clear if they had hired lawyers.

About two hours before the Mattapan incident, three houses and a parked car were shot on a Dorchester street, but no one was injured or arrested, police said.

The incident occurred around 6:37 p.m., when cops went to the area of 15 Powellton Road for a shots fired call, said Boston police Officer James Moccia, a department spokesman.

He said there was “ballistic damage to three residences,” as well as “ballistic damage to a motor vehicle parked in the area,” but no one was struck by gunfire. Ballistics evidence also was discovered in front of 15 Powellton, Moccia said.

In addition, officers found a Glock 22 handgun in a grill in the rear of 11 Powellton Road, Moccia said, and the firearm had an obliterated serial number and empty magazine. Another gun, a Sig Sauer loaded with five rounds, was found in the area of Washington and Brinsley streets, Moccia said.

Police said a SWAT team was called to Powellton Road to search an abandoned property for a possible suspect, but no one was found.

The Powellton violence followed an earlier shooting incident at 1:54 p.m. in the area of Lincoln and Adams streets in Dorchester, according to Moccia. No one was hurt.

No arrests were reported in either Dorchester case.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.