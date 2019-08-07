Boy pulled from water in Marshfield in critical condition; civilians helped keep him alive
Retired State Police superintendent Marian J. McGovern was among the Good Samaritans who helped save the life of a boy at Green Harbor Beach in Marshfield Tuesday afternoon.
Marshfield Police Chief Phillip A. Tavares said McGovern, along with an off-duty Boston firefighter and a civilian, performed CPR on the boy until first responders arrived at the scene.
“They were the reason he is alive,” said Tavares. “Other civilians were out in the street, directing first responders on where the actual incident was and stopping traffic so we could get through. It was truly a total community effort to save this child and I’m proud of that.”
The 12-year-old boy was pulled out of the water near 14 Bay Ave. around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Marshfield police and fire officials.
The boy, who was not conscious at the scene, was initially taken to South Shore Hospital and then was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Boston, officials said.
“Last I heard he was [in] stable but critical” condition, Tavares said. “I think it will be a day or two before we know more.”
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.