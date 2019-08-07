Boy pulled from water in Marshfield in critical condition; civilians helped keep him alive

Retired State Police superintendent Marian J. McGovern was among the Good Samaritans who helped save the life of a boy at Green Harbor Beach in Marshfield Tuesday afternoon.

Marshfield Police Chief Phillip A. Tavares said McGovern, along with an off-duty Boston firefighter and a civilian, performed CPR on the boy until first responders arrived at the scene.

“They were the reason he is alive,” said Tavares. “Other civilians were out in the street, directing first responders on where the actual incident was and stopping traffic so we could get through. It was truly a total community effort to save this child and I’m proud of that.”