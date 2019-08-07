Derailment reported on MBTA Green Line in Newton

MBTA officials said shuttle buses will be replacing Green Line D branch service between Riverside and Newton Highlands due to the derailed train at Riverside.

A derailment was reported on the D branch of the Green Line in Newton Wednesday morning, according to the MBTA website.

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said the inbound train that derailed east of Riverside Station shortly after 6 a.m. had one passenger on board.

“No one was injured,” he said in an e-mail. “MBTA personnel will begin the re-railing process as soon as possible. The cause is under investigation. A bus shuttle has been established between Riverside and Newton Highlands.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

#MBTA #GreenLine D Branch: Shuttle buses replacing service between Riverside and Newton Highlands due to a derailed train at Riverside. Please expect delays while buses are dispatched, pic.twitter.com/oEnUl06zdV — MBTA (@MBTA) August 7, 2019

