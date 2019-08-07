Derailment reported on MBTA Green Line in Newton
A derailment was reported on the D branch of the Green Line in Newton Wednesday morning, according to the MBTA website.
MBTA officials said shuttle buses will be replacing Green Line D branch service between Riverside and Newton Highlands due to the derailed train at Riverside.
“Expect delays as buses are dispatched,” MBTA officials wrote.
MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said the inbound train that derailed east of Riverside Station shortly after 6 a.m. had one passenger on board.
“No one was injured,” he said in an e-mail. “MBTA personnel will begin the re-railing process as soon as possible. The cause is under investigation. A bus shuttle has been established between Riverside and Newton Highlands.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
#MBTA #GreenLine D Branch: Shuttle buses replacing service between Riverside and Newton Highlands due to a derailed train at Riverside. Please expect delays while buses are dispatched, pic.twitter.com/oEnUl06zdV— MBTA (@MBTA) August 7, 2019
