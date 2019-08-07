Entangled minke whale freed from fishing gear off Cape Ann while shark lurked nearby

Rescuers freed an 18-foot minke whale entangled in fishing gear off the coast of Cape Ann last week and managed to keep it away from a great white shark that was lurking in the area, officials said.

While National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration employees and a disentanglement team from the Center for Coastal Studies rescued the 18-foot whale Thursday, the shark started circling the whale, a Rockport harbormaster said.

“A great white shark came along and started harassing the whale. They freed the whale in time and the whale swam off and so did the shark, so the whale was not hurt by the shark. But [the whale] had injuries from the entangling,” said Rosemary Lesch, one of Rockport’s two harbormasters.