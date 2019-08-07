Female teen stabbed on MBTA bus in Dorchester

A female sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound on board a MBTA bus Wednesday night in Dorchester, MBTA Transit Police said in a statement.

The female, approximately 18-years-old, was involved in an altercation on a Route 23 bus in the Park and Washington Street area, Transit Police said.

South District Transit Police officers responded to the scene around 5 p.m., and the female was transported to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.