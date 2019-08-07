Flights canceled as British Airways hit by computer problem

LONDON (AP) — British Airways canceled almost 100 flights to and from London airports on Wednesday after its check-in systems were hit by computer problems.

The airline said a ‘‘systems issue’’ was causing delays and cancellations for short-haul flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports.

British Airways said it was relying on back-up and manual systems, and canceled 81 flights due to operate to, or from Heathrow, and 10 Gatwick flights, stranding some 15,000 passengers. More than 200 other flights were delayed.