Game of thrones: Natick Mall restrooms in the running for ‘best’ in the country

As it turns out, it could be the restrooms at the Natick Mall.

Mirror, mirror on the bathroom wall, who has the greatest toilet seats of them all?

A first-level restroom at the Natick Mall near Nordstrom is in the running for “best” in the country.

The shopping center is one of 10 finalists in the America’s Best Restroom competition, an annual contest hosted by Cincinnati-based Cintas Corporation that pits potties from across the country against each other in search of the king of the thrones.

“The reality is that restrooms matter to the public. How a business maintains its facilities is a reflection of a business’ commitment to customer service,” the contest’s website states. “Cintas is on a mission to locate America’s porcelain pioneers who are taking dramatic steps to create unforgettable facilities.”

According to a Cintas spokesperson, the Natick Mall’s name was floated by a member of the public through the Best Restroom website after nominations for the “search for stellar stalls” opened back in April.

The list of 10 finalists was announced on Monday.

The finalists were selected “based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements,” according to the company.

So what details, exactly, made the Natick Mall restrooms located on the first floor across from Nordstrom stand out from the rest of the restrooms?

“The Natick Mall restrooms include a waiting room with a chandelier centered above. They also feature makeup stations and two private changing/nursing rooms with a lounge chair and outlets,” according to a press release highlighting some of the features each finalist offers to its patrons. “Each stall also includes a marble shelf to hold your bag.”

Lindsay Kahn, a spokeswoman for Brookfield Properties, which owns the mall, said the nomination was a surprise to the mall team, but they’re “thrilled to be recognized for our restrooms.”

“We strive every day to provide our community with a welcoming, safe, and clean environment,” Kahn said in a statement. “Restrooms are an important part of this experience and is a common search among guests when planning their visit [to] the shopping center. This is more than a fun contest to us. It is a great honor and we are proud to be included.”

The Natick Mall is up against New York’s New Museum of Contemporary Art; the Sea-Tac Airport North Satellite Terminal in Seattle; the Jupiter Next hotel in Portland, Oregon; South Carolina’s Jianna Restaurant; and several others.

The public can vote for the nicest restroom in the nation via an online poll through Sept. 13. The winner will be announced sometime in the fall, and will earn a spot in the company’s “America’s Best Restroom Hall of Fame,” as well as $2,500 in facility services to keep their restrooms sparkling clean.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.