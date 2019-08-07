scorecardresearch

Here’s the full list of 26 more Sears, Kmart stores closing around the US

By Matt Rocheleau Globe Staff,August 7, 2019, 44 minutes ago
Sears, Kmart store closings Below is a list of the 21 Sears and five Kmart stores that the company plans to close in late October 2019, according to a company announcement Wednesday. The closures are just the latest round in a series of store closures for the company, one of many retailers that’s shuttered stores in recent years.

Wednesday's announcement said that while the company will accelerate its plans to open additional, smaller stores, it "cannot rule out additional store closures in the near term." Eligible employees affected by the closures will be offered severance, the company said. "Our goal remains to return the company to profitability and preserve as many jobs as possible in the communities we serve," the company said.

This list is sorted alphabetically by state. An asterisk (*) indicates the location has a Sears Auto Center that the company says will close in late August. For more information, click here.
Store Address City State
Sears* 2500 Riverchase Galleria Birmingham AL
Sears* Somersville Road Antioch CA
Kmart 14011 Palm Drive Desert Hot Springs CA
Kmart 1625 W Redlands Redlands CA
Sears* 8501 W Bowles Avenue Littleton CO
Sears* 901 Us  27 N Sebring FL
Sears* 6200 20Th Street Vero Beach FL
Sears* 3700 Atlanta Hwy Ste 270 Athens GA
Sears* 5 Stratford Square Bloomingdale IL
Sears* 2300 Southlake Mall Merrillville IN
Sears* 6501 Grape Rd Us 23 Mishawaka IN
Kmart 159 Wilbraham Road Palmer MA
Sears* 6901 Security Sq Blvd Baltimore MD
Sears* 6780 S Westnedge Avenue Portage MI
Sears* 4900 Fashion Square Mall Saginaw MI
Sears 330 Siemers Drive Cpe Girardeau MO
Sears* 18777 E 39Th St S Independence MO
Sears* 3 Mid Rivers Mall Drive St Peters MO
Kmart 975 Fairmount Avenue Jamestown NY
Sears* 600 Richland Mall Mansfield OH
Kmart Puerto Rico Hwy 3 Plaza Guayama Guayama PR
Sears* 1101 Melbourne Rd Hurst TX
Sears* 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Texas City TX
Sears* 4812 Valley View Blvd Ne Roanoke VA
Sears* 4700 N Division Street Spokane WA
Sears* 100 Huntington Mall Road Barboursville WV
SOURCE: Sears Holdings Corporation

If you don’t see a list on this webpage, click here.