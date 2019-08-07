Here’s the full list of 26 more Sears, Kmart stores closing around the US
|Store
|Address
|City
|State
|Sears*
|2500 Riverchase Galleria
|Birmingham
|AL
|Sears*
|Somersville Road
|Antioch
|CA
|Kmart
|14011 Palm Drive
|Desert Hot Springs
|CA
|Kmart
|1625 W Redlands
|Redlands
|CA
|Sears*
|8501 W Bowles Avenue
|Littleton
|CO
|Sears*
|901 Us 27 N
|Sebring
|FL
|Sears*
|6200 20Th Street
|Vero Beach
|FL
|Sears*
|3700 Atlanta Hwy Ste 270
|Athens
|GA
|Sears*
|5 Stratford Square
|Bloomingdale
|IL
|Sears*
|2300 Southlake Mall
|Merrillville
|IN
|Sears*
|6501 Grape Rd Us 23
|Mishawaka
|IN
|Kmart
|159 Wilbraham Road
|Palmer
|MA
|Sears*
|6901 Security Sq Blvd
|Baltimore
|MD
|Sears*
|6780 S Westnedge Avenue
|Portage
|MI
|Sears*
|4900 Fashion Square Mall
|Saginaw
|MI
|Sears
|330 Siemers Drive
|Cpe Girardeau
|MO
|Sears*
|18777 E 39Th St S
|Independence
|MO
|Sears*
|3 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
|St Peters
|MO
|Kmart
|975 Fairmount Avenue
|Jamestown
|NY
|Sears*
|600 Richland Mall
|Mansfield
|OH
|Kmart
|Puerto Rico Hwy 3 Plaza Guayama
|Guayama
|PR
|Sears*
|1101 Melbourne Rd
|Hurst
|TX
|Sears*
|10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy
|Texas City
|TX
|Sears*
|4812 Valley View Blvd Ne
|Roanoke
|VA
|Sears*
|4700 N Division Street
|Spokane
|WA
|Sears*
|100 Huntington Mall Road
|Barboursville
|WV
SOURCE: Sears Holdings Corporation
If you don’t see a list on this webpage, click here.