Here’s the full list of 26 more Sears, Kmart stores closing around the US

Sears, Kmart store closings

Below is a list of the 21 Sears and five Kmart stores that the company plans to close in late October 2019, according to a company announcement Wednesday. The closures are just the latest round in a series of store closures for the company , one of many retailers that’s shuttered stores in recent years.

Wednesday's announcement said that while the company will accelerate its plans to open additional, smaller stores, it "cannot rule out additional store closures in the near term." Eligible employees affected by the closures will be offered severance, the company said. "Our goal remains to return the company to profitability and preserve as many jobs as possible in the communities we serve," the company said.

This list is sorted alphabetically by state. An asterisk (*) indicates the location has a Sears Auto Center that the company says will close in late August.