Jury asks 2 questions in Boston Calling extortion case

Kenneth Brissette, the city’s director of tourism, and Timothy Sullivan, chief of intergovernmental affairs, are charged in US District Court in Boston with illegally pressuring Crash Line Productions into hiring nine members of a stagehands union to please Mayor Martin J. Walsh, a former union leader with close ties to organized labor.

The jury asked for more copies of a section of the judge’s instructions and it asked what they should do “on avoiding/handling the media after the case is over.”

A federal jury asked a judge two questions Wednesday morning in the case of two Boston City Hall officials charged with extorting the founders of the Boston Calling music festival.

Defense lawyers have argued Brissette and Sullivan were simply trying to avoid an embarrassing union picket at the September 2014 festival, and US District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin gave the jury instructions that legal specialists said sets a high bar for a guilty verdict.

The jury began deliberating Tuesday afternoon after a two-week trial that put the spotlight on the behind-the-scenes maneuvers of Walsh’s administration.

Sorokin told jurors Tuesday they must conclude that Brissette and Sullivan used the company’s fear of economic harm to obtain the union jobs, that it was wrong to do so, that the officials “knowingly and willfully obtained” the benefits of the jobs, and that their actions affected the company’s ability to sell tickets or satisfy its investors.

Prosecutors alleged that Brissette and Sullivan strong-armed Crash Line officials to curry favor with the pro-union mayor, exploiting the promoters’ fear that the city might shut down the concert to force them into hiring the workers just days before the festival.

Defense lawyers have said Brissette and Sullivan wanted to keep the union from picketing the festival, a protest that would have been highlighted by a large inflatable rat.

