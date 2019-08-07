Kayaker has close encounter with whale in waters off Gloucester

“Wooooo!” Attridge shouts in the clip moments after the whale makes its spellbinding leap.

At one point, an enormous whale leapt above the surface of the ocean, and Attridge, a 43-year-old Gloucester resident who fishes several times each week, captured the moment on video and uploaded it to his Facebook page.

Erick Attridge was fishing for striped bass Monday evening in his kayak in waters off Gloucester when he got a lot more than he bargained for.

Attridge, a metal fabricator by trade, said he was expecting something big to surface - a tuna, perhaps - after he saw a school of pogy bait fish quickly rise out of the water, suggesting a predator was near.

But then he heard the unmistakable exhalation of a whale, and he knew he’d soon be treated to a stunning display of power and natural beauty.

“You can hear them breathe,” Attridge said. “ ... The whale jumped right in front of me.”

He said he was more excited than frightened, since he knew what was coming.

“It was more of a rush, which is where the big yell came from,” Attridge said, adding that his 8-year-old stepdaughter who also enjoys fishing was “amazed” when she saw the video clip.

And Attridge has since returned to the water, Ahab-like, hoping for a brief reunion with his gigantic pal.

“I went out last night looking for him, and I couldn’t find him,” Attridge said. But he has the video for posterity, and a vast ocean to continue his search.

“If there wasn’t storms, I’d go tonight,” he said.

Gloucester by no means has a monopoly on local whale sightings. The New England Aquarium on Monday confirmed that a humpback whale had recently been spotted in Boston Harbor.

Like Attridge, the aquarium had pictures to prove it.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.