Man in his late 70s struck by Quincy police cruiser

A man in his late 70s was struck by a police cruiser in Quincy on Wednesday morning and later taken to a Boston hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Quincy police said in a statement posted to the official department Facebook page that the man, whom officials didn’t name, was struck just after 7:20 a.m.

“This morning, August 7, 2019, at approx 7:21am, Quincy Police were responding to a medical call with CPR in progress,” the statement said. “As officers responded, with emergency lights activated, an officer struck a male pedestrian as he crossed Independence Ave. near Goddard Street. The pedestrian, a male in his late 70’s, was transported to [Boston Medical Center] in critical condition.”