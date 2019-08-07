Murder suspect ordered held without bail until Philadelphia authorities pick him up

Panjrolia, 31, a graduate of Harvard University Extension School, was taken into custody without incident near the Ben and Jerry’s ice cream shop inside The Garage mall building on John F. Kennedy Street Tuesday afternoon, Cambridge police said.

Sohan Panjrolia appeared in Cambridge District Court in Medford on a charge of being a fugitive from justice. Justice Roanne Sragow ordered him held without bail pending the arrival of Pennsylvania authorities, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

The murder suspect who briefly caused a shutdown of Harvard Square Tuesday afternoon was ordered to remain in custody until Pennsylvania authorities return him to Philadelphia, where he is accused of fatally shooting his father with an assault rifle.

The US Marshal’s Service notified police late Monday night and again early Tuesday that Panjrolia might be in the area, officials said Tuesday. A Harvard University police officer on Tuesday located a rented Toyota Camry that Panjrolia was believed to be driving in a Harvard Square garage. “Within minutes” the suspect, who was unarmed, was taken into custody at the mall up the street, police said.

No weapons were found on him during his arrest, according to police.

Panjrolia had allegedly opened fire on his parents with an assault rifle inside the family home in Philadelphia on Aug. 3, killing his father.

“The son went upstairs and retrieved an assault rifle and went into a first-floor bathroom discharging the weapon once,” Philadelphia police wrote in a blog post Sunday. “The son exited the bathroom and then pointed the gun in the direction of his parents. He fired multiple shots at his father striking him in the head.”

The victim was identified as 60-year-old Mahendra B. Panjrolia.

The shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Panjrolia has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and might be using narcotics, police said.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.