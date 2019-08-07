New England news in brief

As many as 13 questions could be headed to the 2020 ballot and three addition Constitutional amendments were proposed by Wednesday’s deadline to file initial proposals with Attorney General Maura Healey’s office for review. The new laws proposed by the potential ballot questions range from the use of ranked-choice voting in Massachusetts elections to a requirement that all gun owners store their weapon in a certified gun safe. The three Constitutional amendments proposed would restore voting rights to people with felony convictions, declare that corporations are not people and can be regulated by campaign finance laws, and seek to restrict public funding of abortion. The filings required only 10 signatures to initiate a legal review by the attorney general to make sure they qualify as initiative petitions for the ballot. Healey expects to issue determinations by Sept. 4. If petitioners get through Healey’s review, proponents would need to collect signatures from 80,239 r egistered voters by Dec. 4, 2019 to clear the next hurdle to qualify for the 2020 ballot.

Concord, N.H.

Prosecutors ask for more time in crash

State prosecutors are asking for more time to seek an indictment of a Massachusetts man charged with killing seven motorcyclists and injuring three others in a fiery and violent crash in late June, according to a court filing. Prosecutors have until Sept. 23 to present evidence, but since a Coos County grand jury does not sit in September, they have requested an extension until Oct. 18, the panel’s next scheduled meeting date, according to a motion filed Wednesday in Superior Court.Prosecutors said it’s important for authorities to thoroughly investigate the case before presenting indictments, and that an attorney for the defendant, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy agreed to the motion. Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, was arrested on seven counts of negligent homicide on June 24, and he waived arraignment on the charges the next day, entering a not guilty plea. He’s been held without bail pending a trial or a formal bail hearing.

Newton

Crystal Lake closed for swimming due to algae

There will be no swimming allowed at Crystal Lake for at least a week due to heightened levels of algae were found in the water, the mayor’s office announced Wednesday. “No one — humans or pets — should have contact with the water,” the office wrote in a community update e-mailed to residents. Anyone who comes in accidental contact should rinse of immediately, the statement said.

Hartford

MGM sues over tribal casino deal

Casino developer MGM has filed a lawsuit challenging the federal approval of a deal that would allow Connecticut’s two Indian tribes to open a third casino in the state. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Washington D.C., challenges the Department of the Interior’s approval of amendments to the gaming compact between the state and the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes. MGM says the approval creates an unlawful advantage for the tribes in competing for casino rights off of tribal lands. (AP)