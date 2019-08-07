Oil spill causes Level 2 hazmat situation at Charlestown auto shop

About 50 gallons of oil spilled around 9 a.m. at AAMCO Transmissions & Total Car Care at 125 Cambridge St., the tweet said.

Boston firefighters are cleaning up a Level 2 hazmat oil spill at an auto shop in Charlestown Wednesday morning after an oil truck overflowed, the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet.

Around 09:00 at Level 2 Hazmat Response at 125 Cambridge St. Charlestown. A oil reclamation truck had an overfill , causing approximately 50 gallons to spill. The spill has been contained, BFD-Hazmat Technicians will remain on scene a to supervise the clean up. pic.twitter.com/xOclIx8Xqr — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 7, 2019

No one was injured and the auto shop was not evacuated, said Gil, a manager at AAMCO.

“We were hiring a company to take care of our waste oil and it leaked out. [I] saw it flowing out the back,” the manager said.

Firefighters were still on scene Wednesday morning to clean up the spill, the department said.

No further information was immediately available.

