One dead, one injured in crash on I-93 in N.H.

Two people traveling on Interstate 93 south in Lincoln, N.H. were apparently not wearing seat belts when their car crashed Wednesday, killing one and seriously injuring the other, officials said.

Jonathan Pelosi, 36, of Littleton, N.H. was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near exit 33. Justin Machell, 31, of Lyndonville, Vt., suffered serious injuries after the 2019 Ford Fusion spun out of control and rolled over around 2:15 p.m.

A mechanical defect and a sudden burst of heavy rain may have been factors in the crash. “It appears as though neither Machell nor Pelosi were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision,” State Police said in a statement.