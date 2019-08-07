N.H. prosecutors want more time to get indictment in fatal biker crash

Prosecutors said it’s important for authorities to thoroughly investigate the case before presenting indictments, and that an attorney for the defendant, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, agreed to the motion.

Prosecutors have until Sept. 23 to present evidence, but since a Coos County grand jury does not sit in September, they have requested an extension until Oct. 18, the panel’s next scheduled meeting date, according to a motion filed Wednesday in Superior Court.

New Hampshire prosecutors are asking for more time to seek an indictment of a Massachusetts man charged with killing seven motorcyclists and injuring three others in a fiery and violent crash in late June, according to a court filing.

“The State does not anticipate indictment in this case before an earlier grand jury because the State is still investigating this case,” read the motion.

Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, was arrested on seven counts of negligent homicide on June 24, and he waived arraignment on the charges the next day, entering a not guilty plea.

He’s been held without bail pending a trial or a formal bail hearing. New Hampshire state law requires that a superior court “ dismiss without prejudice and vacate all bail orders in such cases in which an indictment has not been returned within 90 days of the complaint being filed,” unless prosecutors file a motion for an extension, according to the filing.

Prosecutors also requested on Wednesday more time for discovery, which is the exchange of information that occurs between each side in a case.

“The investigation is large in scope, and involves multiple branches of several law enforcement agencies,” read the motion. “Due to the amount of physical evidence in the investigation, the logistical demands as they relate to the production of discovery are complex.”

Zhukovskyy has a troubled driving history dating back to his teen years. He was arrested in Connecticut in May for intoxicated driving, and his refusal to take a chemical sobriety test should have resulted in an immediate suspension of his commercial driving license, but the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles took no action.

Five weeks later, he allegedly crashed into a group of motorcyclists and killed seven people on a New Hampshire highway.

During the fallout from the crash, Beacon Hill revelations painted a picture of an RMV crippled by systemic dysfunction, questionable management decisions, and rigid staffing that spanned years. The head of the RMV resigned in June.

Zhukovskyy was high on drugs and said he was reaching for a drink on the passenger side of his 2016 Dodge pickup truck when the vehicle crossed the highway’s yellow center line and crashed into a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire in late June, according to a federal inspection report obtained by the Globe.

Vernal Coleman, Matt Stout, and Laura Crimaldi of Globe staff contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.