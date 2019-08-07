Random plate check leads to Worcester man’s arrest for suspended license, drugs
A 39-year-old Worcester man was arrested Monday night for drug possession and driving on a suspended license after a random plate check, Massachusetts State Police said.
Jason Reyes was arrested on Route 146 near Quinsigamond Avenue at 10:05 p.m. after an officer randomly checked the license plates of his 2009 Subaru Impreza, State Police said in a statement.
“A random query of the vehicle revealed the registered owner, Jason Reyes, 39, of Worcester, had a suspended license for failure to pay child support,” the statement said.
The officer stopped Reyes’s car and arrested him before searching the vehicle, police said.
“Reyes was in possession of 14 individually wrapped bags containing a white substance that appeared to be cocaine and 15 individually wrapped bags believed to contain marijuana,” the statement said.
Reyes was charged with possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute, and operating with a suspended license, police said. He was also cited for possessing an open container of marijuana in a vehicle.
Reyes was released on $2,540 bail and arraigned Tuesday at Worcester District Court, said Lieutenant Thomas Ryan, a State Police spokesperson.
