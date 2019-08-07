Random plate check leads to Worcester man’s arrest for suspended license, drugs

A 39-year-old Worcester man was arrested Monday night for drug possession and driving on a suspended license after a random plate check, Massachusetts State Police said.

Jason Reyes was arrested on Route 146 near Quinsigamond Avenue at 10:05 p.m. after an officer randomly checked the license plates of his 2009 Subaru Impreza, State Police said in a statement.

“A random query of the vehicle revealed the registered owner, Jason Reyes, 39, of Worcester, had a suspended license for failure to pay child support,” the statement said.