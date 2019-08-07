Read Mayor Walsh’s statement on the Boston Calling decision

Two Boston City Hall officials have been convicted of conspiring to extort the founders of the Boston Calling music festival, federal prosecutors said.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh issued a statement shortly after the decision Wednesday afternoon.

“I am surprised and disappointed. I have made clear from the beginning that there is only one way to do things in my administration and that is the right way,” Walsh said. “I have always believed that their hearts were in the right place. We have taken several measures at the City of Boston to ensure that every employee has the right tools and training to perform at the highest ethical standards, which has always been my expectation.”