A running list of Cape Cod beach closures due to shark sightings

Cape Cod beaches have been temporarily closed for swimming dozens of times over the summer after sharks were spotted in the waters off shore.

Since the beginnning of July, there have been at least 34 closures on the Cape and islands, 17 of which occured since Aug. 1. Sometimes beaches have been closed twice in one day.

The closures come as concerns have been rising over the presence of great white sharks in waters off the coast, where hundreds are gathering to feast on an abundant seal population. Last year, Arthur Medici, a 26-year-old who was boogie boarding, was bitten by a shark off Wellfleet and died from his injuries. He was the first person killed in Massachusetts by a shark since 1936.