Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain in the forecast for Wednesday

“Two rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible [Wednesday] and tonight with the first round this afternoon across northern Connecticut into western and central Massachusetts,’’ forecasters wrote.

The National Weather Service issued a “special weather statement” Wednesday that covers all of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The turbulent conditions are expected to persist into Thursday.

Forecasters are warning that severe thunderstorms, heavy rains — and possibly a tornado — could rip across the state on Wednesday with the most intense conditions expected to arrive in Greater Boston around the evening commute.

The new weather system will bring an end to the relative calm of the past several days, forecasters wrote. If meteorological conditions develop in a certain way, the storm system could turn into a tornado in isolated spots, forecasters wrote.

“A few storms may contain strong to damaging winds and torrential downpours with localized urban/street flooding possible,’’ forecasters wrote. “There is the potential for a few rotating storms thus a very low risk of an isolated tornado.”

The weather alert comes in the wake of three tornadoes touching down on Cape Cod last month. The National Weather Service said one of the tornados generated winds reaching 90 miles per hour in a 50 yard wide path. The storms caused widespread power outages on the Cape, disrupted many vacations of tourists and damaged multiple residences.

There will be a second wave of turbulent weather Wednesday night in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, forecasters wrote. “A second round of thunderstorms is possible this evening and overnight across Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts with a few strong storms possible,’’ forecasters wrote.

Calmer conditions are expected to arrive later on Thursday, lasting into the weekend, forecasters wrote.

