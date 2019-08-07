scorecardresearch

2 shark sightings within 2 hours lead to closures at Orleans beach

By Alyssa Lukpat Globe Correspondent,August 7, 2019, 2 hours ago
A girl ran along the shoreline of Nauset Beach.
A girl ran along the shoreline of Nauset Beach. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/File)

Nauset Beach in Orleans reopened Wednesday afternoon after twice being closed due to two great white shark sightings offshore in just two hours, officials said.

A shark was seen at 9:45 a.m. about 100 yards off the shore, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said. The beach was closed for an hour and reopened at 10:45 a.m., said Kelly, a clerk at Nauset Beach who declined to give her last name.

But around 11:50 a.m., a second shark sighting was reported.

The beach reopened at 12:50 p.m., officials said.

Head of Meadow Beach in Truro was also closed to swimming for an hour Wednesday after a great white shark was spotted at around 2 p.m., the town of Truro said in an alert.

Advertisement

Globe Correspondent Maria Lovato contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.