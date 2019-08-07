2 shark sightings within 2 hours lead to closures at Orleans beach

Nauset Beach in Orleans reopened Wednesday afternoon after twice being closed due to two great white shark sightings offshore in just two hours, officials said.

A shark was seen at 9:45 a.m. about 100 yards off the shore, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said. The beach was closed for an hour and reopened at 10:45 a.m., said Kelly, a clerk at Nauset Beach who declined to give her last name.

But around 11:50 a.m., a second shark sighting was reported.