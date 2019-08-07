2 shark sightings within 2 hours lead to closures at Orleans beach
Nauset Beach in Orleans reopened Wednesday afternoon after twice being closed due to two great white shark sightings offshore in just two hours, officials said.
A shark was seen at 9:45 a.m. about 100 yards off the shore, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said. The beach was closed for an hour and reopened at 10:45 a.m., said Kelly, a clerk at Nauset Beach who declined to give her last name.
But around 11:50 a.m., a second shark sighting was reported.
The beach reopened at 12:50 p.m., officials said.
Head of Meadow Beach in Truro was also closed to swimming for an hour Wednesday after a great white shark was spotted at around 2 p.m., the town of Truro said in an alert.
Globe Correspondent Maria Lovato contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.