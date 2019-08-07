‘The era of waiting your turn is being dismantled’: Democrats line up to run for Congress in Mass.

“Personally, for me it was inspiring to watch,” Morse said of Pressley’s success in an interview last week. His takeaway from her race and other triumphant upstarts: “It wasn’t the candidate who raised and spent the most money at the end of the day, it was the candidate that was able to build a grass-roots movement and organize a campaign throughout the district that really made the difference.”

Many of these candidates have cited Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley’s victory over longtime incumbent Michael E. Capuano as part of the reason for their efforts — including Alex Morse, the 30-year-old, four-term mayor of Holyoke seeking to oust Richard Neal, one of the most senior — and powerful — members of the delegation who represents western Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is producing a bumper crop of primary challengers this election season — an early indication that the state’s long tradition of respecting incumbency could be crumbling.

Morse is drawing national attention but still faces long odds in toppling Neal, who has held the seat since 1989, is a close ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and leads the House Ways and Means Committee, one of the most influential posts in all of Washington.

Whether Morse prevails, he is part of a larger generation of politicians emboldened to take on their elders, and tear away at the comforts of incumbency in the Commonwealth. But it remains to be seen if even the strongest entrants into the state’s 2020 congressional primaries will grow into serious contenders.

“The era of waiting your turn is being dismantled, and people are increasingly going to agitate for positions,” said Peter Ubertaccio, a political science professor at Stonehill College. “We live in a state that is used to, in its history, people serving forever and I’m not sure that’s what the future is going to look like.”

Various elected officials may still end up serving for very long periods, but they can expect “many more bumps to their renomination than there had been in the past,” he predicted.

Back in 2016, not a single member of the Massachusetts delegation faced a primary challenger. With more than a year to go, half of the 10 delegation members up for reelection in the fall 2020 primary have drawn challengers — and more may be coming.

Senator Edward J. Markey, the delegation’s longest-serving member (he has been in Congress since 1976), so far has two primary opponents, both newcomers — Shannon Liss Riordan, a high-profile labor attorney, and Steve Pemberton, a former foster child turned executive and author.

And Massachusetts political circles are rife with speculation that a bigger name could jump in. Politico recently reported a telephone poll was testing a one-on-one race between Markey and Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III. It’s not clear who paid for the survey, and Kennedy has said he doesn’t plan to challenge Markey.

Meanwhile, on the North Shore, two fellow Democrats are trying to oust Representative Seth Moulton, who says he will run for reelection if he loses his long-shot bid for president. And there’s at least a half dozen other people reportedly weighing the prospect of taking him on in the Sixth Congressional District.

Moulton rocketed into politics by defeating a long-serving Democrat, John F. Tierney, in 2014 — back when it was basically unheard of to challenge an incumbent in a primary. And now, ironically, Tierney, who served in the House from 1997 to 2015, is among those considering challenging Moulton.

“He’s not afraid of democracy,” said Moulton spokesman Matt Corridoni. “His record speaks for itself [and] he’ll be running for Congress again on that record” if he doesn’t win the presidential primary.

In the Eighth District, Brianna Wu, a video game developer, is taking a second run at unseating Representative Stephen F. Lynch after he handily beat back her first challenge last fall.

While drawing less notice, other challengers have cropped up: Ihssane Leckey of Brookline has declared a run against Kennedy from the left, saying she wants to align herself with progressive stars such as Pressley and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

While a rematch is far from set, Lori Trahan is already girding for a challenge from one her former rivals in the Lowell-based Third District — Dan Koh, who Trahan beat in a recount by 145 votes. Without naming him, Trahan, who hasn’t even been in the House a full year yet, blasted out a fundraising e-mail earlier this week warning that “one former primary opponent made it pretty clear last week that he is running against me.”

Last month, Koh called on Trahan to support impeachment proceedings for President Trump, and soon after she shifted to back the congressional inquiry. Koh has yet to make an official moves to seek the seat again.

Local news reports indicate that at least one fellow Democrat is eyeing a challenge to Representative Bill Keating in the Ninth District.

These challenges are happening amid a nationwide surge in Democratic voters who are clamoring — and voting — for more women, people of color, and political outsiders to fight Trump in Washington.

Morse, who made history as Holyoke’s youngest and first gay mayor, said his strategy is to expand the universe of voters – mobilizing folks who don’t usually participate in congressional primaries. It’s a playbook that Pressley used to win last fall, and Morse has two top Pressley hands working for him – Wilnelia Rivera, who served as Pressley’s political strategist, and Gina Christo, who was Pressley’s finance director during the 2018 primary.

“There’s an urgency in this moment that isn’t matched by our current representative in Congress,” said Morse.

The current occupant of the Oval Office provides inspiration of another sort. “There’s this hair- on-fire mentality about politics right now,” said Boston-based Democratic strategist Mary Anne Marsh. Democrats feel like the country is burning, “and no one can do enough to try to put the fire out.”

That sentiment factors into the Neal race against Morse. The 15-term congressman has drawn the ire of some liberals for not moving quickly enough to seek President Trump’s tax returns, which his leadership post enables him to do. And after Neal sued to get the tax returns earlier this year, the congressman is taking heat from the left for not being more aggressive in using every legal tool at his disposal to challenge the Trump administration’s recalcitrance. Neal is also part of a rapidly shrinking minority in the Massachusetts delegation who has not said he believes the House should begin impeachment proceedings against Trump.

A spokesman for Neal’s campaign referred the Globe to a statement Neal put out when Morse announced: “We are fortunate to live in a country where everyone can have his or her voice heard by running for office, and that’s why Congressman Neal will welcome anyone into this race.”

Still, political experts caution that the lesson provided by Pressley’s win – and others around the country, such as Ocasio-Cortez – can’t be applied too broadly. As earth-shaking as Pressley’s win was, she brought to the contest strong ties in state political circles, in part due to her years as an aide to former Senator John F. Kerry and later nine years as a Boston city councilor.

Pressley’s Seventh District — the only majority nonwhite district in Massachusetts — is far more liberal than Neal’s in western Massachusetts. Some towns in the suburbs of Springfield, the district’s largest city, backed Trump in 2016.

Neal trounced his 2018 primary opponent with more than 70 percent of the vote, and the congressman has nearly $4 million in cash to use to defend his seat in Congress. A former Springfield city councilor and mayor, Neal also can tout his role in securing federal support for numerous projects around the district, including in Morse’s hometown, observers note.

The editorial board of the largest paper in the district, The Republican, greeted Morse’s announcement by declaring that it “comes at the worst possible time.” To discard Neal would diminish Western Massachusetts’ clout in Washington, and also remove a rare politician who understands how to compromise.

“There are probably many districts in the country where a candidate like Morse would be an appealing replacement for the incumbent, but this is not one of them,” they wrote.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.