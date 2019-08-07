These photos show how menacing today’s thunderstorms look
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for much of Massachusetts until 9 p.m. as a storm that could bring hail, wind gusts, and lightning moved through the state late Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service issued the warning around 2:45 p.m. for communities in Western Massachusetts, saying it would be near Amherst around 3:10 p.m.
Rain was also hitting the Boston area shortly before 3 p.m.
Here’s how the storm is looking, according to videos and photos posted online.
@ericfisher @MichaelPageWx @RyanBretonWX @PeteNBCBoston @TimNBCBoston @NWSBoston Some pretty ominous black clouds over Kenoza Lake in Haverhill,Ma. pic.twitter.com/A7iUtwJrVM— Joel Albair (@nepatsfan57) August 7, 2019
@ericfisher @MichaelPageWx @TimNBCBoston @RyanBretonWX @jreineron7 @NWSBoston Video of some dark clouds over Kenoza Lake in Haverhill, Ma. pic.twitter.com/bCuU6GyW40— Joel Albair (@nepatsfan57) August 7, 2019
Over Needham just before the skies opened up ...— Bill Sheerin (@AssignGuy) August 7, 2019
@BOS25Weather
@boston25 pic.twitter.com/n5DZ8GOLFU
Quick moving showers reach #Cambridge and keep going .@boston25 pic.twitter.com/kG5LODRnxc— Evan White (@EvanWhiteIII) August 7, 2019