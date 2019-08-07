These photos show how menacing today’s thunderstorms look

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for much of Massachusetts until 9 p.m. as a storm that could bring hail, wind gusts, and lightning moved through the state late Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued the warning around 2:45 p.m. for communities in Western Massachusetts, saying it would be near Amherst around 3:10 p.m.

Rain was also hitting the Boston area shortly before 3 p.m.