Two arrested for driving car that was stolen in armed carjacking in South End

Police arrested them around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Dudley and West Cottage streets in Dorchester, police said.

In a statement, police identified the Randolph woman as Shaasia Edmonds and the South End teen as Makel Lopes. Both were booked on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle. It wasn’t known if they had hired lawyers.

Boston police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old Randolph woman and an 18-year-old South End resident for allegedly cruising around in a vehicle that had been stolen the day before during an armed carjacking in the city, police said.

“While on patrol in the area of the aforementioned location, officers observed a motor vehicle which had been stolen during an armed carjacking on August 6, 2019,” the statement said. “Officers conducted a traffic stop and removed both occupants from the vehicle. The female operator [Edmonds] stated she was given the keys by a third party and was unaware the vehicle had been stolen.”

Police also provided information on the earlier carjacking, which occurred around 12:51 a.m. Tuesday in the area of “Appleton Street and Tremont Street in the South End,” according to the statement.

“On arrival, officers spoke to the victim who stated he was approached by a young Hispanic male and a young black male who displayed a firearm before demanding the victim’s wallet, money and cell phone,” the release said. “The victim stated the black male pointed the firearm at him while the Hispanic male removed him from the vehicle. Both suspects entered the vehicle and fled the area onto Tremont Street. Officers searched the area for the suspects and the vehicle to no avail.”

Anyone with information about the brazen crime is urged to drop a dime.

“The Boston Police Department continues to actively review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” the statement said. “Anyone with information is asked to contact District D-4 (South End) Detectives at (617) 343-5619.”

In addition, cops said, community members “wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner.”

