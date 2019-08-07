Two people injured in Roxbury crash

Two people were transported to a local hospital Wednesday evening following a motor vehicle accident on Warren Street in Roxbury, Officer Kim Tavares said.

The motor vehicle accident occurred around 7:15 p.m. near 364 Warren St, said Tavares, a department spokeswoman.

Two people were transported from the scene at around 7:40 p.m. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time, she said.