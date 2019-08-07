Weekend looks delightful, but first we have to get through these storms
An increase in humidity on Wednesday set the stage for possible thunderstorms into late in the evening, and some could contain heavy rain and gusty winds. The biggest risk is over western New England.
A change in wind direction, known as a wind shear, is making the conditions optimal for possible tornadic activity.
The chances of a tornado are small, but they exist.
Look at the radar loop below. It shows the potential radar activity for later Wednesday. The darker red areas are indicative of potential strong to severe weather.
The risk of rain and thunder will continue into Thursday morning, and the risk will decline as the day goes along.
A cold front will pass offshore early Friday, ushering in much drier air. That sets the stage for a great weekend with plenty of sunshine and very pleasant conditions.
