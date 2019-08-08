Boston police ask for help to identify man suspected of committing a lewd act
Boston police are asking for the public to help identify a man who allegedly followed a woman to her apartment on Commonwealth Avenue and committed a “lewd act” inside the building Monday night.
The womantold police that the man had followed her at about 11:35 p.m., Boston police said in a press release. She then walked inside the building’s two doors and got into the elevator.
The next morning, she called police to report a break-in and provided officers with surveillance footage which showed the man entering the building’s foyer and committing a lewd act, police said. He attempted to access the second floor before leaving.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
