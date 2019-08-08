Cause of massive Andover blaze with $3.5 million in damage was electrical, investigators say
Investigators determined the massive July 8 Andover house fire caused $3.5 million in damage and was likely electrical in origin, Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey’s office said.
The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. July 8 at 8 Brundrett Ave. Both occupants escaped safely, but one firefighter suffered minor injuries in the blaze, Ostroskey’s office said in a statement.
“The fire appears to have originated in a void space in the basement ceiling above the bathroom where there was a combination vent and fan installed and other household wiring. Investigators believe that the fire burned undetected for some time at the rear of the building before spreading up to the attic and into the occupied parts of the home,” the statement said.
The fire was investigated by Andover police and firefighters, State Police, and the State Fire Marshal’s office, the department said.
“Additional forensic testing may be conducted by the homeowner’s insurance company,” the statement said.
Investigators said electrical issues are one of the most common causes of residential fires. Residents should evaluate their electrical systems every 10 years, Ostroskey said.
Ostroskey’s office issued a joint statement with Andover Fire Chief Michael B. Mansfield.
“The residents were very fortunate to escape the home because it had been burning undetected for a length of time. Sprinklers, if installed in the home, might have prevented such a devastating loss and disruption to the family,” Mansfield said.
