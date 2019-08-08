Cause of massive Andover blaze with $3.5 million in damage was electrical, investigators say

Investigators determined the massive July 8 Andover house fire caused $3.5 million in damage and was likely electrical in origin, Massachusetts State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey’s office said.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. July 8 at 8 Brundrett Ave. Both occupants escaped safely, but one firefighter suffered minor injuries in the blaze, Ostroskey’s office said in a statement.

“The fire appears to have originated in a void space in the basement ceiling above the bathroom where there was a combination vent and fan installed and other household wiring. Investigators believe that the fire burned undetected for some time at the rear of the building before spreading up to the attic and into the occupied parts of the home,” the statement said.