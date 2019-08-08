‘For many people, he was nothing,’ a friend said of Charlestown hit-and-run victim. ‘For us, he was a lot.’

The two Salvadorans shared a birth year of 1959, but Castaneda would never turn 60. On July 25, one month shy of his birthday, Castaneda was killed in a Charlestown hit-and-run crash allegedly by a man who should not have been driving.

“He had a big heart,” Orellana Perlera told the Globe in Spanish through an interpreter. “Even though he didn’t have anything, he would still try to give.”

EVERETT — Maria A. Orellana Perlera met her best friend, Humberto Castaneda, in 2001 when she was dropping her husband off at Suffolk Downs for work. She was thirsty, and Castaneda — a horse groomer at the race track — gave her water.

Over the years, Castaneda grew closer to Orellana Perlera’s family, treating her sons as if they were his own. In 2009, Castaneda moved into their home in East Boston. He lived with them until their building burned down in 2015, she said.

When Orellana Perlera moved into her current apartment in Everett, she was not allowed to host additional tenants, so she instead gave Castaneda keys to her family’s cars to sleep in, as well as clothes and home-cooked meals. If she did not see him during the day, she would leave dinner in the car for him.

Orellana Perlera tried to help him find odd jobs in 2015 after Suffolk Downs stopped most of its live racing. He had an interview at the cleaning company where she worked — but he was killed just two days before it could take place.

“We gave him all we could,” Orellana Perlera said, breaking into sobs. “I loved him more than a brother.”

On the day he died, Castaneda had taken a bath at her home and accompanied her to downtown Boston for her cleaning job that began at 5 p.m. She bought him juice and a sandwich, and gave him a CharlieCard in case he wanted to go home before her shift ended.

That was the last Orellana Perlera saw of him.

“I never thought that would happen,” she said, adding that she hopes the driver serves some prison time. “I don’t want this to happen to someone else.”

Allen L. Williams, 65, was arrested by Boston police Monday for allegedly striking Castaneda with his white Ford F-150 pickup truck and leaving the scene of a fatal crash, as well as operating after license suspension.

The Everett man pleaded not guilty and was released on $1,500 cash bail, according to court records. His attorney, Michael A. Cioffi, declined to comment following the arraignment.

At the time of the hit-and-run crash, Williams was wanted by authorities for failing to show up in Boston Municipal Court where he was already being prosecuted for driving on a suspended license, according to court records.

According to State Police, on Feb. 11 around 2 a.m., a trooper spotted Williams speeding while driving a 2017 Nissan Altima on Interstate 93 near the Charlestown exit ramp. He was pulled over and cited for both speeding and driving on a suspended license, records show. The car was towed.

According to his driving history from the Registry of Motor Vehicles, Williams was involved in at least eight crashes between 2012 and 2017 in Massachusetts. His driving records also show that he has been charged multiple times for speeding and reckless driving in Alabama and Georgia, and received a citation for refusing to take an alcohol test in Georgia in 2006.



In papers filed by Boston police in connection with Castaneda’s death, Williams told police he knew he struck something with his pickup truck, but wasn’t sure what it was. He circled back to the intersection twice, he said, but did not see any sign he had struck someone.

According to police, after he was struck, Castaneda laid on the street for over an hour before he was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

“How did he not see Humberto? He was wearing a white shirt,” Orellana Perlera said, with her son, Jose Lima, interpreting. “At least, when he crashed, he should have checked on him.”

Castaneda, who had immigrated to the United States in 1999, had become estranged from his family, including his four children in El Salvador and one child in the Greater Boston area, Orellana Perlera said.

“He was depressed, because they didn’t like him, so he told us we were basically his family,” she said. “He always worked a lot for them, even though he was not in contact with them.”

On the night of the crash, her son Jose opened the door to find two detectives who told him that Castaneda had died. “I had no words,” said Lima, 17.

Having grown up playing in the park with Castaneda, Lima cherished Castaneda’s sense of humor and his big heart. Castaneda loved horses and walked with a slight limp because a horse had hit his knee, Lima recalled.

Castaneda encouraged Lima to study hard to achieve his goal of becoming a mechanic.

“He always told me he wanted to see me open a shop,” Lima said as a tear rolled down his cheek. “For many people, he was nothing. For us, he was a lot.”

Sarah Wu can be reached at sarah.wu@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @sarah_wu_.