Maps: Here are the five worst spots for traffic in Massachusetts, according to a new MassDOT report

A new study on the problem of traffic in Massachusetts found that congestion has gotten worse over the last several years, and laid out where and when the most severe traffic is on state roadways in Massachusetts.

Officials released the report on Thursday morning, and found that not only is traffic congestion overall increasing, but the unpredictability of commutes is rising as well.

While the report found Greater Boston experienced the worst traffic in the state, it also drilled down to specific roads.