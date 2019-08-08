Holbrook police seek help in identifying boy found wandering on town street
Holbrook police have turned to social media for help in identifying a 5-year-old boy found in the Plymouth Street area Thursday.
“Holbrook Police need an Identification of this juvenile. He was located and is lost. We have had no calls for anyone missing a child as of yet. 5 year old male located in Plymouth St area,” police wrote in a posting on Facebook.
The posting included a photo of the smiling child on a small bike. He was wearing a red t-shirt, grey Mickey Mouse pants and blue and black boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-767-6830 “immediately,” police wrote.
