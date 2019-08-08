Taunton ice rink worker charged after cameras found in locker room

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — The former maintenance manager of a Massachusetts skating rink is facing charges after two cameras were found in the girls’ locker room.

Brian Boll, of Providence, Rhode Island is not charged with planting the devices found at the Aleixo Skating Arena in Taunton, but with impeding the investigation.

He was held on $7,500 bail on Wednesday after pleading not guilty to withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding and witness intimidation.