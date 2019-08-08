Lightning may have caused two-alarm fire in Medford
Lightning may have caused a two-alarm house fire that broke out overnight in Medford, officials said.
Crews rushed to 116 Dover St. about 1 a.m. after receiving reports of smoke coming from the home, according to a dispatcher at the Medford Fire Department.
One firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.
Inspectors were on scene Thursday morning to further investigate the cause of the fire.
