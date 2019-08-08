Man driving car with bright blue headlights arrested on gun charges by troopers
A Chelsea man first drew the attention of State Police troopers when they spotted him driving a Honda CR-V with bright blue lights and a loud exhaust, both brighter and louder than allowed under state rules.
But once they pulled the CR-V over on Second Street in Everett shortly after midnight, troopers allegedly found something more significant - a loaded 9 millimeter Beretta with a 15-round magazine was discovered inside the car, State Police wrote in a statement.
The driver was identified by State Police as Leadner Rivera Soto, 24. He faces multiple charges including carrying a loaded firearm, driving after his license was suspended, operating a motor vehicle with an improper exhaust, and having noncomplaint aftermarket lighting on a vehicle, State Police said.
Advertisement
Rivera Soto was held overnight at the State Police barracks in Medford on $5,040 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at Malden District Court.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.