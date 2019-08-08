Man driving car with bright blue headlights arrested on gun charges by troopers

A 9 millimeter Beretta was seized from a Chelsea man during an arrest in Everett Wednesday. (Massachusetts State Police)

A Chelsea man first drew the attention of State Police troopers when they spotted him driving a Honda CR-V with bright blue lights and a loud exhaust, both brighter and louder than allowed under state rules.

But once they pulled the CR-V over on Second Street in Everett shortly after midnight, troopers allegedly found something more significant - a loaded 9 millimeter Beretta with a 15-round magazine was discovered inside the car, State Police wrote in a statement.