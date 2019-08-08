Man killed after car crashes into cement truck in Bedford

A 71-year-old man died and two juveniles were injured after their vehicle crashed head on into a cement truck in Bedford Thursday afternoon, police said.

The man, who was from Methuen, was driving a 2010 Honda CRV southbound on North Road when the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into the cement truck at about 1:25 p.m., Bedford police said in a press release.

The truck then lost hydraulic power and crashed into a utility pole.