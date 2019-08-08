Man killed after car crashes into cement truck in Bedford
A 71-year-old man died and two juveniles were injured after their vehicle crashed head on into a cement truck in Bedford Thursday afternoon, police said.
The man, who was from Methuen, was driving a 2010 Honda CRV southbound on North Road when the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into the cement truck at about 1:25 p.m., Bedford police said in a press release.
The truck then lost hydraulic power and crashed into a utility pole.
The Methuen man was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The two juveniles were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the cement truck declined medical treatment at the scene, police said.
North Road and several surrounding streets are currently without power, which Eversource is working to restore.
The crash is under investigation, police said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.